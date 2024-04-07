There television series Of Fallout is about to make its debut on the platform Amazon Prime Videoand the new presentation trailer aims to prepare us for watching the show, available starting from April 11th.

In perfect Fallout stylethe video introduces us to the post-apocalyptic setting, the main characters and the atmospheres that we will find in this ambitious transpositionwhose events take place approximately two hundred years after the nuclear apocalypse that fans of the saga know well.

In this scenario we will follow the events of three protagonists, namely Lucy (Ella Purnell), who leaves the Vault for the first time in order to complete an important mission; Maximus (Aaron Moten), member of the Brotherhood of Steel; and Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a ruthless mutant bounty hunter.