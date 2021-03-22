Bethesda has shared a new Fallout 76 development roadmap, detailing the various additions coming to the online survival adventure throughout 2021, including new Brotherhood story content, multiple CAMP slots, and more.

Proceedings get underway with Fallout 76’s Locked & Loaded update, set to arrive in “spring”. This is primarily focussed on quality of life features, introducing the likes of SPECIAL Loadouts, which make it possible to quickly switch between builds. Specifically, players can reboot their points from level 25 onward, saving custom point allocations to swap in and out at will.

Then there are new CAMP slots, enabling players to build and maintain more than one camp at a time, as well an expansion to Daily Ops, said to nearly double the amount of randomized content currently available. More details on the above, and other quality of life features coming to Fallout 76 in spring can be found on the official website.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Official Trailer.

On to summer, there’s the Steel Reign update, focussed on new story content. This concludes the tale of The Brotherhood introduced during last year’s The Appalachian Brotherhood of Steel update and promises new quests, locations, NPCs, and rewards. Additionally, the update will make it possible to craft Legendary items and modules.

Details for 2021’s remaining Fallout 76 additions are a little thinner, but autumn will bring the Worlds Are Changing update, which promises “the next evolution of private worlds” as well as a second expansion to Daily Ops.

Fallout 76 wraps up the year with the Tales From the Stars update this winter. This includes an “all-new out-of-this-world event” known a Public Challenge: Invaders from Beyond, which will unite servers again new foes for special rewards.

There’s also the Ritual seasonal event, tasking players with helping the cultists at Point Pleasant, and mention of new four-star Legendary weapons and armor, alongside CAMP pets.

Additional details can be found in Bethesda’s official roadmap announcement, and the publisher notes it’ll be holding an AMA on the Fallout 76 subreddit tomorrow, 23rd March, at 5.30pm UK time for those eager to learn more.