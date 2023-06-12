













Fallout 76 will now head towards Atlantic City

The new site you will go to within Fallout 76 It is the emblematic Atlantic City that is far from enjoying its old glories of country music and casinos. What it was possible to appreciate during the presentation video is that new threats are coming and an exploration that will keep you very busy.

Unfortunately, we do not have a confirmed release date for this new content for Fallout 76However, the official account of the game tells us that it will be ready soon. How much? Well, as long as it doesn’t fall at the same time as Starfield, we’ll all be happy and easy.

On the other hand, we must admit that Bethesda has made a real effort to bring this game to life, especially since in 2022 it released the Exoeditions expansion that brought story quests. This must be good news for those who like to open the vault and enter dangerous lands.

