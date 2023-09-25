Fallout 76 risked it closure before arriving on the streaming platform PlayStation Now: this was revealed by an email sent in 2021 by Phil Spencer to several Microsoft colleagues, in which the state of the Bethesda title was discussed.

“Fallout 76 is in an interesting position in my opinion,” Spencer wrote. “Obviously it got off to a bad start, but the development team stayed focused for improve it and broaden its user base.”

“The feeling is that we need to see the game catch up 10 million monthly active users or decide to move on, and if you believe that PlayStation Now can help it gain relevance, then that’s fine with me.”