Yesterday, Xbox and Bethesda celebrated the acquisition of the parent company ZenixMax Media by Microsoft through a small meeting, where new details were shared about the future of both companies which is now linked. On the one hand, Phil Spencer announced that Bethesda games will be exclusive to platforms with Xbox Game Pass. But among other things, today we have welcomed 20 new Bethesda games for Xbox Game Pass.
Among all these great games incorporated into Xbox Game Pass, is Fallout 76, an online game from the successful Fallout franchise that did not succeed in catching up with the public. In an interview with The Guardian via GameRant, Todd Howard analyzed the situation of Fallout 76 from its launch to its arrival at Microsoft’s subscription service. Todd thought fans were disappointed with the release of Fallout 76, but went on to say that he feels confident that Bethesda has redeemed much of the bugs with all the positive changes over time.
Fallout 76 resurrects thanks to Xbox Game Pass
The work that Bethesda has done to make Fallout 76 interesting and fun is to be appreciated. It is also honest to hear someone like Howard openly admit to the failure of the game when it was released. But for those who have not played Fallout 76 since its fateful launch, now is a good time to do so, as Fallout 76 has been resurrected thanks to Xbox Game Pass, being a success. To prevent this from happening again, Todd has indicated that they will do their best to create engaging multiplayer games while ensuring that they are just as fun in single player.
Some older Bethesda games will receive FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S
