Apart from improving the gaming experience, Bethesda continues to support Fallout 76giving players enough content to take advantage of the experience and enjoy an adventure that lives on after its launch in 2018.

On this occasion, Fallout 76 you get something called a Mutation Invasion where public events start to mutate. This will be a more challenging gaming experience for users of this video game and, as usual, the rewards will be great.

During this event you must gather a team and prepare to overcome all the difficulties that will be waiting for you in Mutation Invasion. Best of all, this update is now available to download for free.

Source: Bethesda

Added to this additional content comes Season 12, called Bold Rip and the House of Cryptids, which adds improvements to daily operations and much more.

We also recommend: Redfall: Should your Internet connection worry you? No, the game is the most important thing

What’s coming in the new Fallout 76 free update?

Well, now you know that a free update is already available in Fallout 76However, what are you going to find?

Public events with mutations

Mutations are evolutionary upgrades that make enemies even stronger. Every hour on the hour there will be a public event with mutations that will be indicated by a special icon. In public events with mutations you will have to deal with conditions such as:

Camouflage Activated: Enemies will be invisible until they attack.

Volatile: Enemies will explode upon death.

Reflective Skin: Enemies will return some of the damage they take to you.

Although mutations increase the difficulty of public events, if you survive you can enjoy great rewards. By completing Public Events with Mutations, you’ll earn loot that includes XP, Legendary items, Treasure Notes, or even a Mutation Pack that may contain unusual gifts.

Daily Operations Improvements

Another threat has been added to the daily ops rogues gallery: aliens from beyond the stars have landed in Appalachia! Players will also visit three new locations in daily operations: the Capitol, the Garrahan Mining Headquarters, and the Morgantown Institute.

Season 12: BOLD RIP AND THE HUNT FOR CRIPTIDS

Finally, we bring you a new season to Fallout 76! Join an adventurous hunter for elusive prey on a journey fraught with danger in Season 12: Rip Bold and the Hunt for Cryptids. Earn SCORE to rank up and unlock new rewards, from consumables to money to cosmetic items.

What do you think of these contents for Fallout 76? Does the idea excite you? Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.