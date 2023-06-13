During the’Xbox Games Showcase was presented launch trailer Of Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moonthe massive free update arriving June 20 on all platforms.

The update adds new activities and will have players defending the Blue Ridge Caravan Company and their herds of Brahmins, targeted by a new variant of Cryptids born of the blue light of the moon, crazed cultists and other monstrous and disreputable creatures.

They will also be present two new public events and side questsas well as a new variant of enemies infected with a deadly mutation, who will be the main objectives of the daily missions.

As mentioned at the beginning Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon will be available from June 20, 2023. Subsequently, Atlantic City will also arrive, the new major expansion for Bethesda’s MMO centered on the city of the same name and which will bring many new activities, such as casinos for example.

