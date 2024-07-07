According to some dataminers, it will soon Fallout 76 May Get a Highly Requested Featurethat is, the possibility of facing the adventure together with a four-legged companion, just like it happened in Fallout 4.

Theoretically, this wouldn’t be a new feature for the game, in the sense that Bethesda was working on implementing it during 2021but then shelved the idea for some reason. Well, apparently not entirely: the game’s code seems to reveal that a lot of progress has been made in that regard.

Specifically, according to dataminer findings, this aspect of Fallout 76 it would be complete by now and ready to be launched via an update, or at least that’s what a pet tutorial system that should find its way into the game soon indicates.

That’s not all, however: digging into the code it was also possible to identify a series of themed icons and this suggests that this feature will be able to boast a certain degree of complexityrather than just being a trivial implementation.