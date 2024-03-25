Fallout 76 does not support, at least not yet, the cross-save, or the ability to transfer saves from one platform to another. And the thing apparently Phil Spencer doesn't like itthe boss of Microsoft's gaming division.

As we reported earlier today, in an interview with Polygon, Spencer showed that he is very interested in handheld devices, which could support rumors that Xbox is working on a portable console.

When talking about what changes could be made to make these devices offer an Xbox-like experience, the boss of Microsoft's gaming division mentioned Fallout 76 and the absence of the cross-save functionality, which what he says drives him crazy.

“I want my Lenovo Legion Go to be like an Xbox,” Spencer said in an interview with Polygon during GDC 2024. “I brought the Legion Go with me to GDC. I'm on a plane and I have a list of all the things I they don't make it look like an Xbox. Forget the branding. Are all my games there? Do all my games show up with the save files I want? I'll tell you one game that currently doesn't – and he's making me crazy – it's Fallout 76. It doesn't have cross-save.”