Hot on the heels of an inventory update to significantly increase the stash limit, Fallout 76 is due to get another update – and a couple of really significant improvements to SPECIAL attributes and CAMPs.

The first of these is a change to how SPECIAL attributes work, introducing a way for players to quickly and easily reset their build. The blog post explains that once a player has reached level 25, they will be able to access SPECIAL Loadouts which allow you to reboot all of your SPECIAL points for free. All you’ll need to do is head to your CAMP, where you can create and switch between custom loadouts. Here’s what that looks like:

But perhaps even more significantly, the next update will introduce a way for players to create and save multiple CAMPs. Previously, players could only have one CAMP, meaning they’d have to scrap it and rebuild if they wanted to try something new. Going forwards, Fallout 76 will allow you to build multiple different CAMPs “each with its own location, build budget, custom name, and even a unique map icon”. You can still only have one active CAMP at a time, but it adds some flexibility and opens up new creative options for players. In theory, it should also solve the age-old problem of joining a server only to find someone else’s CAMP in the location of your own (the dreaded “CAMP cannot be placed” notification). Simply pick one of your CAMPs with a different location, and you’re good to go.

Fallout 76 Year in Review Trailer

To make it easy to sell things no matter which CAMP you pick, vending machines will offer a large pool of item slots “that are shared for every instance”, so you won’t have to manually remove those items from one CAMP to put them on sale in another. Display cases, however, will be unique to each CAMP.

On top of all this, the blog details a new and improved aim assist setting for controller users, sliders to allow batch crafting, melee attack improvements, and an expansion to Daily Ops (including a new mode called decryption). All these improvements are set to hit the Public Test Server at the end of next week, so hopefully it won’t be too long before the update is rolled out to all servers.

So far the news seems to be going down extremely well with the community, and particularly among building enthusiasts. Some have theorised it could also bring in extra money for Bethesda by providing a solution to the “I’d buy this but there’s no room in my camp” problem. A win for everyone, I suppose?