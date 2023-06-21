













The event of Safe and sound in Fallout 76 It takes us to the Middle Mountain cabins which were renovated. However, they are full of unwanted visitors, so players need to jump into the action. Your goal will be to keep the creatures at bay and repair the thruster speaker system to drive them away once and for all.

As to beasts of burden, Players are on a mission to recover a shipment of explosives that were stolen from Luca Costa. However, it will not be easy, as they will have to face the dangerous local fauna.

Source: Bethesda

Every blue moon marks the start of Aim for the Stars, Season 13 of Fallout 76. This will take us exploring old Hollywood movie sets to advance through 100 ranks and earn rewards. Are you ready for this new update?

