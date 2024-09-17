At this point Microtransactions have accustomed us to the most disparate prices even disproportionate, with some players spending tens of euros on skins and the like, or thousands on spaceships (Star Citizen, we’re talking about you). Bethesda wanted to join the trend that hunts for the most spendthrift players, launching a Fallout 76 bundle priced at 2,000 euros . 1,999.99 to be exact. No, that doesn’t include Todd Howard’s post-tan wetsuit, for those wondering.

The bundle

Jokes aside, it’s called General’s Persona Bundle and can be purchased from the Microsoft Store. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass members will be happy to know that the price is lower for them: 1,799 euros, or 200 euros less.

The bundle with name and price

But what does this package yield? Let the Microsoft Store explain: “Purchase 1,000 Atoms (+500 bonus!), the in-game currency that can be used in the Atomic Shop to purchase Power Armor paints, CAMP item sets, and more! You’ll also receive bonus items: the Revolutionary General’s uniform, 3 Repair Kits, and 3 Recycling Kits. Available for one-time purchase for a limited time.”

In short, we are faced with the classic deal you can’t say no to. It must be said that, as mentioned, Bethesda is not the first studio to try something similar, also considering the value assumed by the sale of skins and the like on the video game market. Just a few days ago it emerged that Diablo 4 produced tens of millions of dollars in revenue thanks to microtransactions. Sure, it’s strange to see similar initiatives for a title of a certain age like Fallout 76, but it’s difficult to be surprised by now.