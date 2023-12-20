What will come out for Fallout 76 In the 2024? Speaking on the topic, Bethesda revealed that the game currently matters 17 million players (total, not necessarily active). A considerable amount, considering its disastrous launch in November 2018. At the time, the game was branded broken and unplayable, as well as heavily criticized for its empty, lifeless world, lacking many of the most beloved features of single-player Fallout.
Since then, work on the game has never ceased and many have been published patches and expansionslike 2020's Wastelanders which added voice acting for NPCs and other features, marking a turning point for the game.
Now Fallout 76 is considered a success, with the community that gravitates around it appearing satisfied with the experience, so much so that on Steam 76% of the reviews are positive.
Jon Rushthe game's art director, published a post on the official Bethesda blog talking about Fallout 76 in 2024, in which we can read: “Just last month we celebrated our fifth anniversary and we've come a long way since we first came out first time since the Vault in the Appalachia Wasteland. Together, 17 million players have experienced the stories and characters of Fallout with Wastelanders.”
For 2024, the post then promises the arrival of additional missions, a map update and new seasonal events. Of the latter it is said “We look forward to organizing them much more frequently and offering a series of new rewards.”
For the rest, we remind you that Fallout 76 is playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series
