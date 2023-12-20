What will come out for Fallout 76 In the 2024? Speaking on the topic, Bethesda revealed that the game currently matters 17 million players (total, not necessarily active). A considerable amount, considering its disastrous launch in November 2018. At the time, the game was branded broken and unplayable, as well as heavily criticized for its empty, lifeless world, lacking many of the most beloved features of single-player Fallout.

Since then, work on the game has never ceased and many have been published patches and expansionslike 2020's Wastelanders which added voice acting for NPCs and other features, marking a turning point for the game.

Now Fallout 76 is considered a success, with the community that gravitates around it appearing satisfied with the experience, so much so that on Steam 76% of the reviews are positive.