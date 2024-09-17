Bethesda has released a new update For Fallout 76 today, September 17, which adds new missions and gameplay elements to the update Milepost Zero already available in the world of the post-apocalyptic MMORPG, with several new contents also visible in the launch trailer reported below.

In particular, the main element of this update is A Bump in the Roada new mission added for free to Milepost Zero that takes us on an interesting adventure in the Shenandoah region, within the Appalachia contaminated area.

In this area we will find ourselves having to complete various objectives, exploring new areas and facing numerous threats, including raiders, mutants and various creatures that hide in the scenario.