Bethesda has released a new update For Fallout 76 today, September 17, which adds new missions and gameplay elements to the update Milepost Zero already available in the world of the post-apocalyptic MMORPG, with several new contents also visible in the launch trailer reported below.
In particular, the main element of this update is A Bump in the Roada new mission added for free to Milepost Zero that takes us on an interesting adventure in the Shenandoah region, within the Appalachia contaminated area.
In this area we will find ourselves having to complete various objectives, exploring new areas and facing numerous threats, including raiders, mutants and various creatures that hide in the scenario.
New quest types
The missions in A Bump in the Road focus mainly on making deliveries and escorting vehicles. caravans from the frequent attacks that occur in the area.
For the occasion, players will also be able to recruit a crew made up of various specialized figures, so they can also build a new outpost.
This facility will serve not only as a base but also as a hub for obtaining new rewards and additional in-game events, further expanding the content of Milepost Zero, an update that in itself has already significantly enriched the features of Fallout 76 with new options and improvements.
As for the expansion in question, we saw the introduction of caravans explained by the developers last summer, as well as the fact that the Ghoul will become a playable class.
#Fallout #Milepost #Missions #Todays #Update #Showcased #Trailer
Leave a Reply