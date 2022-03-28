Fallout 76 still has a long way to go, as far as additions, expansions and new contentand for this reason Bethesda decided to start a collaboration with the team Double Elevento be applied precisely to the creation of new game elements for the post-apocalyptic MMORPG.

There is still no precise information on what will be released in the coming months, but it is clear that Fallout 76 still has some pretty intense seasons ahead, despite being out for about four years.

Fallout 76, an image from the game

According to what the team reported, it seems that the agreements have already started some time ago, with a first approach dating back to 2020, so it is likely that Double Eleven already has considerable knowledge of the subject and has already taken part in the development of some of the latest expansions.

Considering the various projects that are in the meantime going forward within the Bethesda group, this collaboration probably has a considerable strategic value for the company, given that it should free up some resources to carry on the development of the other games, entrusting Double Eleven much of the support operations and development of new content for Fallout 76, although obviously it is not a total handover.

“It is a privilege to receive this trust and to be able to work on one of the most iconic franchises in video game history,” he said. Lee Hutchinson, CEO of Double Eleven. “The team we put together to work on Fallout 76 is so passionate about the series, that working with Bethesda is pretty much a dream come true.”

In recent days, Bethesda has announced three special events on Public Test Servers for Fallout 76, while the deal with Double Eleven is probably part of the roadmap established for the next 5 years.