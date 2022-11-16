Fallout 76, some of the Power Armor in the game

Fallout 76 it will not be remembered as the most brilliant episode of the Bethesda series, especially as regards the debut, but in any case it was able to win a slice of the public and the YouTube channel Infectious Designer wanted to pay homage to the game by creating an amazing live action trailersstrictly fan-made.

A few months ago Bethesda was accused of prolonged crunch and mismanagement of the Fallout 76 project, which confirms the fact that there was more than one behind-the-scenes problem affecting the success of the launch, but we also know that the updates and content downloadables have improved the situation substantially.

However, we were talking about the trailer: it is impressive. The quality of the shots, the precision of the direction and of course the post-production works are all of a professional level, and it shows:

“Fallout 76 had a rocky launch, but that doesn’t detract from the memorable experience of stepping out of Vault 76 for the first time and exploring the Appalachian landscape with friends,” wrote the video’s creators.

“Traveling around these lands, building things and taking a break to take an epic photo amidst the chaos was fun. The world created by the developers was beautiful and full of adventures, as long as you want to seek them out. There was definitely something special about this game, and the video manifests the inspiration it gave me.”