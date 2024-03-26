Fallout 76 continues to be updated. Bethesda just released the launch trailer for Atlantic City – America's Playgroundthe new free major update of the game that follows the events of Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise, the previous major update.

“Last year, you met new faces and explored new places with the Shipping to Atlantic City. Now, it's time to come back and tie up some unfinished business,” she reads official release note, which illustrates the numerous new features introduced into the game. The main changes are:

New questline: Uncover a deadly plot hidden among the skeletons in the closet of the interesting Russo family in this new questline.

Explore the Wharf: This update broadens our vision of post-nuclear New Jersey. Explore the city more and more and take on new side missions. There are many new characters to discover: go and visit them!

Season Changes: We've made changes to our Season system to provide more flexibility when earning rewards. For more information, read the Season Changes section below.

Also revealed update weight for all platforms:

PC (Steam): 17.1GB

PC (Microsoft Store): 27.1GB

Xbox: 27.08GB

PlayStation: 26.1GB

In short, there are many new features to experience, which will certainly make fans of this live service happy, which over the years has made great recovery from its terrible launch, becoming a much loved game.