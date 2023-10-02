Several come from the PlayStation blog information interesting about Fallout 76: Atlantic Citythe new maxi-expansion for Bethesda’s MMORPG which takes us to a geographical area different from what we have seen so far, going beyond the boundaries of the standard region.
Atlantic City takes us beyond the borders of Appalachia, starting from the Pittsburgh of the previous expansion The Pitt and arriving at markedly different scenarios for this new substantial portion of post-apocalyptic MMORPG.
Atlantic City is a coastal city dedicated to gambling, as tradition dictates, with a clear change compared to the scenarios of industrialized Pittsburgh. The casino city of New Jersey it was built in a very particular way by Bethesda in this new expansion.
Three factions in precarious balance
It is an area with a lively nightlife, with electricity and running water everywhere and therefore a decidedly more advanced area than West Virginia from where the post-apocalyptic adventure of Fallout 76 began. Having remained less affected than other areas by the Great Warfound itself to be an important economic center after the global conflict.
However, this wealth has attracted the sights of rather shady characters: the balance of power in Atlantic City is in the hands of three factions Key Features: The Municipal Government runs Atlantic City’s lights, water, and food, but otherwise the organized crime racket is run by the Family and a chaotic guild of entertainers known as the Showmen.
“Each of them controls something vital to the proper functioning of Atlantic City,” explain the developers, which makes it clear that the situation is rather tangled. Players will find themselves dealing with all three factions, with respective missions, discovering how the balance is quite tense.
Fallout 76: Atlantic City is the new Expedition, announced with a trailer on the occasion of the Summer Game Fest, with release scheduled for December 5, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
