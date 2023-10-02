Several come from the PlayStation blog information interesting about Fallout 76: Atlantic Citythe new maxi-expansion for Bethesda’s MMORPG which takes us to a geographical area different from what we have seen so far, going beyond the boundaries of the standard region.

Atlantic City takes us beyond the borders of Appalachia, starting from the Pittsburgh of the previous expansion The Pitt and arriving at markedly different scenarios for this new substantial portion of post-apocalyptic MMORPG.

Atlantic City is a coastal city dedicated to gambling, as tradition dictates, with a clear change compared to the scenarios of industrialized Pittsburgh. The casino city of New Jersey it was built in a very particular way by Bethesda in this new expansion.