Fallout 76: Atlantic City it’s the new one expansion major for the MMORPG of Bethesda, focused in particular on the city in question, the protagonist of a new one shipping in which the players are invited to participate.

After The Pitt, we therefore find ourselves exploring Atlantic City for a new special mission, as we see in the presentation trailer.

There city it is under the control of the Five Families, each of which represents a rather dangerous group of raiders and each intent on maintaining control of their area of ​​​​influence.

Unlike The Pitt, which represents a review of missions and settings already seen in the past, in particular as regards Fallout 3 and the expansion of the same name, in this case the setting and story are completely uneditedwhich makes this addition particularly interesting.

There aren’t many details in this regard yet and the trailer remains vague as regards the new contents arriving, but it relies on the fact of being able to make a special “journey”, towards a totally new setting which therefore stimulates the curiosity of the players. long time since the last expedition in Fallout 76.

Atlantic City doesn’t have a release date yet but it’s coming “soon,” according to Bethesda, pending further information.