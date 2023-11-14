Bethesda has announced the celebrations for the fifth anniversary of Fallout 76. For the occasion, the Bethesda Game Studios menu includes a series of game events, a birthday parade and themed bonuses for players. Starting November 14th and running through November 21st, players will be able to complete daily and weekly challenges as part of the Birthday Challenge event and earn special themed rewards like party hats, CAMP decorations, cakes and more. To kick things off in style, residents are invited to join the cross-platform celebratory birthday parade, where the Fallout 76 community team will visit private worlds featuring giant floats created by community members. The parade was also broadcast on Bethesda’s online Twitch channel, to this address. Amazon’s Prime Gaming and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass have also decided to offer a gift to celebrate the anniversary: ​​players with an active Prime Gaming or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be able to have the Fallout 76 5th anniversary pack as a free reward until to January 17 (Prime Gaming) or December 17 (Xbox Game Pass). The bundle includes exclusive CAMP items, a UVT graduation headpiece, and a celebratory photo frame.