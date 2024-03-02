Fallout 76: America's Playground is the new expansion of Bethesda's MMORPG arriving on March 26, which brings us back to Atlantic City but showing much more degraded aspects of it, presenting itself as a dark and dramatic sequel to the glitz of Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise as we can see in Bethesda's new video diary.

In the video reported below, the developers illustrate various aspects of the construction of this new setting, which is quite different from the more sumptuous Atlantic City we had seen previously.

In America's Playground we therefore see the more shadowy elements of the city, with the darker characteristics emerging in this new area to explore.

“Explore Atlantic City's flooded downtown to tackle the hypertrophic, get involved with the Russo family in the renovated Villa Ingram and more” reports Bethesda, presenting the new content in this new free update for all Fallout 76 players.