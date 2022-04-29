Fallout 76 despite its world full of creatures and marauders, it lends itself well to actual RPG. Now, it is also about to become a kind of ‘theater’.

There Wasteland Theater Company is a theater group that has built a stage on the model of the Globe Theater in London. A few days after the birthday of Shakespearethe group announced its intention to recreate “Romeo and Juliet“in post-apocalyptic sauce.

The warring clans of Montecchi and Capulets will be the marauders and settlers, and the whole thing will last about an hour. Romeo and Juliet is not the first play produced by the Wasteland Theater Company for Fallout 76. They have already performed Macbeth, and held a festival of Shakespearean sonnets.

If you like theatrical performances then don’t miss the opportunity to attend this event which will be held in Italy on Sunday 1st May at 3:00 in the morning. You will be able to follow the representation of Romeo and Juliet on the canal Twitch FalloutFive0.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun