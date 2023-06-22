The latest patch of Fallout 76 For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S increased the framerate to 60fps, raised the resolution and improved various aspects of the graphics sector. In short, a sort of surprise next-gen upgrade, given that the official update notes do not mention any of these innovations.

The confirmation rather came from a Windows Central report, as well as numerous reports from players on social media and forums.

While not being able to rely on precise and detailed analyzes such as those of Digital Foundry, according to the common sentiment now Fallout 76 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S offers a framerate that aims at 60 fps, not exactly grenadious but certainly better than the 30 fps of Before. In addition, there is also talk of a higher resolution and better graphics settingsespecially in regards to lighting.

The strange thing, as mentioned at the beginning, is that the official notes of the latest Fallout 76 patch, which introduced among other things the new contents of Once in a Blue Moon, do not indicate any of the changes we have talked about so far. as far as we talk about important news and everything is also silent from Bethesda’s social channels. In short, perhaps these are changes inserted erroneously in the latest update and which perhaps were planned at a later time, difficult to say for sure.

We also remind you that even Fallout 4 should soon redo its look through a free next-gen update on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S scheduled for 2023.