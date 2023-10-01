A recent update linked to the hypothetical release date dThe Elder Scrolls VI unintentionally delivered some bad news to fans of the franchise Fallout waiting for news related to new chapter of the series.

Bethesda Game Studiosafter having worked in recent years at Starfield, will focus its efforts on the already announced The Elder Scrolls VI. Previously, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer had hinted that the game would be released not before 2028.

Asked about Elder Scrolls VI platforms: “It’s so far out it’s hard to understand what the platforms will even be…” … “We’re talking about a game that’s five-plus years away” Spencer fuzzy on whether he previously made a public statement saying it’d be Xbox-only — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 23, 2023

In some official Microsoft documents, however, it is possible to see the possible release date of The Elder Scrolls VI it could be set around 2026.

From Microsoft’s responses in the FTC vs Microsoft case. Elder Scrolls VI listed here as Xbox and PC and releasing 2026 or later. During testimony at the hearing, Xbox’s Phil Spencer went on to say the game was at least five years out and platforms were technically TBD pic.twitter.com/Kto9bE5U8C — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 18, 2023

Regardless of which of the two pieces of information is closer to reality, what is certain is Bethesda will be working on the new chapter of the The Elder Scrolls franchise at least for the next 3/4 years at least.

As a result, given that production on Fallout 5 won’t begin until The Elder Scrolls 6 has been released or is about to be released, it’s likely that we’ll see the title in question not before 2030.

That is, of course, unless Xbox decides to entrust the development of Fallout 5 to another team. The other scenario would see Bethesda Game Studios be expanded, allowing the studio to work on multiple titles in parallel. Both hypotheses presented, in the current state of affairs, however, they are unlikely.

It should also be underlined how It’s hard to imagine Bethesda putting the new Starfield IP aside for the next ten years. So, in the end, at least one of the three franchises will have to be managed by another team in order to significantly shorten the waiting time.