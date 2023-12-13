PS5 and Xbox Series exclusive to current consoles. Fans of Fallout 4for example, were waiting for a “next-gen” update (also designed for PC), but unfortunately they will have to continue to wait.
As announced via Fallout X account, the Fallout 4 update has been postponed to 2024.
The X's post reads, in translation: “We thank you for your patience while we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update. We know you're excited and so are we! But we need a little more time and we'll be waiting for you for a exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.”
Fallout 4 “next-gen”, what will the update introduce?
Bethesda announced it more than a year ago the update and had revealed that it will offer a performance mode for playing with a higher frame rate, as well as a quality mode for 4K. There will also be bug fixes. As far as pure content is concerned, there will be news for the Creation Club.
The release date had been set for 2023, but now it has been postponed.
