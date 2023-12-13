PS5 and Xbox Series exclusive to current consoles. Fans of Fallout 4for example, were waiting for a “next-gen” update (also designed for PC), but unfortunately they will have to continue to wait.

As announced via Fallout X account, the Fallout 4 update has been postponed to 2024.

The X's post reads, in translation: “We thank you for your patience while we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update. We know you're excited and so are we! But we need a little more time and we'll be waiting for you for a exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.”