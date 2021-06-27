Joel Burgess announces on Twitter that River, German shepherd who played Dogmeat inside Fallout 4, she’s dead. The Studio Director tells us River’s story in a touching sequence of messages on Twitter. Here is everything he told us.

Burgess explains that the goal of the Fallout 4 team was to make Dogmeat a character and not a weapon. The team first wanted it to be a partner and only afterwards an ally for the battles. River wasn’t originally supposed to be the character’s interpreter, as the team had been researching “professional dogs” trained for film or to assist the police.

However, a new member of the Fallout 4 Dogmeat team was researching German Shepherds, and River was quickly picked. The dog attended the development team meetings, not only to record game scenes or to be studied, but also to socialize. River was with the team and the more time passed, the more she was seen as a character, a friend, and her personality was recreated in the game. For example, Burgess and a colleague realized that when they took her for a walk, River tended to run forward, then stop and turn around to make sure the two developers were still with her – this behavior was then replicated in the game. . The Fallout 4 carry mechanic has also been included because River used to bring rewards to their masters (often large random items, like a large branch).

River also won gods awards for your own interpretation. Burgess described River as a patient and kind dog, which made it easy to work with her for modeling and animation. For audio, Burgess was hiding in a nearby room so that he was not visible but could still be smelled by River who at some point started barking to call Burgess.

Also the fact that Dogmeat takes care, in Fallout 4, first of all to block enemies and protect you from attacks is linked to the fact that River was always ready to help and defend their masters.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video dedicated to Fallout 4’s faithful Dogmeat.