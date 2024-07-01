In short, if you need more Fallout in your lives and you have the PC version of the game you can download Outcasts and Remnants from Nexus Mods and live with the fact that between The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout 76 support, and Starfield support, Bethesda could start working full-steam ahead on Fallout 5 in a long, long time.

If you still want Fallout 4 we recommend one mod that adds around 20 hours of content to the game . After all, who knows when we’ll be able to play Fallout 5 and, to be honest, even the second season of the TV series, which rekindled interest in the world created by Tim Cain, isn’t exactly that close.

A great expansion

Outcasts and Remnants is basically a great expansion, which adds approximately 20 hours of content to the base game. The full title is Outcasts and Remnants – Quest Mod Plus and was created by modder Thuggysmurf. The mod includes a new set of missions as well as new settings, factions and companions, with all dialogue being fully voiced in English.

A fight during the mod

If desired, you can also download other compatible mods to broaden the experience: “Project Valkyrie“, “Depravity“, “Fusion City Rising” And “50 Ways to Die at Dr. Nick’s“. This way the extra content should last you for about 60 hours.

The mod’s mission starts at the BOG Bunker built into a hill south of Oberland Station and tries to answer some questions left unanswered from the base game. Clearly we are about to give you some previews. If you don’t want to have them, read no further.

If you’ve ever wondered how the Gunners got their power armor and plasma weapons, or if there were any members of the Brotherhood of Steel who were unhappy with Arthur Maxson’s appointment as an Elder, the mod will provide some insight—unofficially, of course.