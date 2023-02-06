Modder MunkySpunk has released the final version of the mod The Fens Sheriff’s Department – Bleachers 2 for Fallout 4which adds up nicely fifty missions to the game, as well as a new ending. It is an expanded version of The Bleachers mod, which also enlarges the game world by adding two residential districts, a shopping district, two restaurants and Fens Sheriff’s Department, which gives the mod its title. In the latter are found 15 unique and fully voiced non-player characters.

The Fens Sheriff’s Department – Bleachers 2 on NexusMods

Basically more than a mod it looks like a big one DLCs. Consider that among the additions there is also a character recruitable as a companion, which has 4,700 lines of dialogue dubbed, of the 17,500 added (all dubbed).

The new ending is unlocked by joining the FSD faction, central to the new story introduced by the mod. Other additions include a new shelter, new workshop items, four new weapons, three of which are related to the new faction, and a new design for the complete power armor.

Also, if you have the mod installed Heather Casdin – A Unique Companion Experience by llamaRCA, hugely popular in the Fallout 4 community, you will also get 150 additional lines of dialogue by bringing her into the new quest. If you want to bring more companions with you, install the mod Unlimited Companion Framework and live happily.