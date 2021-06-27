The charismatic German Shepherd was one of the great exponents of the Bethesda sandbox.

Fans of the Fallout saga know well that the Wasteland hides all kinds of horrifying creatures, but one that everyone loves and that never misses the date is Meatball: a faithful dog that acts as a companion during our adventures. Sadly, River, the female German Shepherd who “played” our canine comrade in Fallout 4, has passed away.

This is reported on Twitter by developer Joel Burgess, who is logically heartbroken by the news, but takes the opportunity to talk to fans about what the Fallout 4 Meatball was actually like. According to his interesting thread, his main concern it was that the dog ended up being a weapon or combative resource without more, which is why there was a lot of emphasis on working on its personality and its charms.

“At first, it was not obvious that River would be our model” explains the creative. “We started by studying professional dogs, the kind that appear in movies or train with the police.” However, as the dog I attended meetings from the ‘Meatball team’ – which as fun as that sounds, makes sense for a development setting – her co-workers ended up seeing her as a feasible character, “a friend” He says.

That is why the three-dimensional model of the character, as well as their expressions, sounds and behavior patterns, are replicas of the real River. “It was a dog exceptionally kind and patientBurgess adds. Some distinctive traits such as his tendency to stray and then seek out his owner and return to him were replicated in the game as well. In fact, in combat, Meatball’s role ended up being that of protect the player immobilizing his opponents instead of just finishing them off.

Fallout 4 had mixed opinions from the press and fans at the time, but Meatball was always well received and He won an award in The CW for the best dog in video games.

More on: Fallout 4 and Bethesda.