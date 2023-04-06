Fallout fans have been alerted by a change Bethesda made to the Fallout files Fallout 4 on Steam, where a branch called “newvegas2“, immediately making one think of the possible arrival of a Fallout: New Vegas 2.

The new branch was introduced on April 4, 2023, as noted by SteamDB and apparently it was removed the next day. What could it mean? In theory, Bethesda could be testing something. Maybe the next-gen version of the game, already announced. However, the choice to use “newvegas2” as a name seems strange and, of course, there was no shortage of speculation.

The most probable hypothesis remains the one already mentioned, namely that it is something concerning the update for next-generation consoles and PCs, but it is inevitable that someone will immediately start talking about an expansion or a side project made using the same engine graphic, updated with the news that will be included in the new edition of the game.

Something similar actually happened before the launch of the Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, with branches that made reference to the previous chapters of the series, in particular Morrowind and Oblivion.

So another hypothesis is that the new Fallout 4 update includes a Creation Club Pack similar to that of the latest edition of Skyrim, with mods inspired by New Vegas.