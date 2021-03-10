After the welcome that Microsoft gave Bethesda yesterday, the confirmation that new games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass this week has been a real revolution. Yesterday it was already discovered that there is a release plan for The Evil Within linking it to its arrival on Xbox Game Pass on PC, and possibly on consoles as well. Now, new discoveries in the Microsoft Store warrant more games to come. Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim could hit Xbox Game Pass PC this Friday.

Again, a new product in the Microsoft Store I would support this theory. It is a bundle that includes Fallout 4 GOTY and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, and that will see the light on March 12. The same twitter account who was in charge of unveiling The Evil Within yesterday, today exposes this new release.

Get the masterpieces of post-nuclear epic fantasy from Bethesda Game Studios with over 250 Game of the Year awards at a reduced bundle price. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year awards, the Special Edition brings epic fantasy to life in astonishing detail. It includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons, as well as new features: revamped graphics and effects, volumetric twilight rays, real-time reflections, dynamic depth of field, and more. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Enjoy the complete post-nuclear adventure of Bethesda Game Studios winner of more than 200 “Best Game” awards at the DICE and BAFTA competitions. Fallout 4 GOTY includes the acclaimed official game and its six official add-on content: Automatron, Wasteland Workshop, Far Harbor, Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop, and Nuka-World.

And this also opens the door for them to be distributed separately and offered to the Windows 10 PC market, with the consequent link to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Obviously, since some of these games are already available, it is necessary to evaluate which are the games that would be missing to reach this service, both on consoles and on PC. The truth is that the arrival of Bethesda to Xbox Game Studios has many implications. The first is that Bethesda games will be added to Xbox Game Pass, both on consoles, as PC and Android. Being a company that has a lot of jewels in its catalog, the Xbox backwards compatibility will bring many satisfactions to these subscribers.

It remains to be seen how they will manage developments going forward, knowing that Microsoft’s intention is to give Bethesda creative freedom, and that they continue doing what they have been doing until now. If it was confirmed that there will be exclusive projects, but you have to be attentive to what they can confirm. In fact, without there being anything official, we could have first-hand information on that Inside Xbox this month.