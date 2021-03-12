The month of March was not being the most interesting in terms of the arrival of new games for Xbox Game Pass. But during yesterday’s event between Microsoft and Bethesda, Xbox fans were caught off guard when Redmond fans announced the arrival of 20 great games from Bethesda to Game Pass. Although, we expected that these titles would join the catalog a few hours later, but we can already confirm the availability of Fallout 4 and 19 other games on Xbox Game Pass.

Although, while we only have one day left to download the first March Games With Gold At no cost, all 20 new Bethesda games are available today on Xbox Game Pass. So without further ado, then we leave you with the new titles where Fallout 4 and 19 other games are on Xbox Game Pass, in the company of the platforms where they are available and a brief description of each one for all those who do not know them. .

All Xbox Game Pass games

Dishonored Definitive Edition – Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and Cloud

Dishonored and all of its additional content jump to the next generation with Dishonored Definitive Edition. “Void Walker’s Arsenal” offers unique character bonuses, extra slots for bone talismans, and much more to aid you in your quest for revenge. Enter the world of the Outsider in “Dunwall City Trials” and put your combat skills, stealth and mobility to the test. Finally, play as the legendary assassin Daud in “The Dunwall Dagger” and “The Brigmore Witches.”

Dishonored 2 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

Reprise your role as supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2, the new chapter of Dishonored, the best-selling first-person shooter created by Arkane Studios, winner of more than 100 “Game of the Year” awards. Play your way through a world where mystique and industry collide. How will you use your character’s unique combination of powers, weapons, and gadgets to eliminate enemies?

DOOM (1993) – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

Released in 1993, DOOM defined a fast-paced and exciting style of play that the quintessential demon slayer saga has wowed millions of fans. It includes the expansion Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed and allows you to face in the Deathmatch mode or fight the hordes of hell in a cooperative mode, both for 4 players and locally.

DOOM II – Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and Cloud

The fantastic sequel to the groundbreaking DOOM (1993) puts the brutal super shotgun in your hands to take on even more deadly demons, including the infamous boss Sin Icon. The relaunch of DOOM II includes Master Levels for DOOM II (20 more levels), cooperative modes and multiplayer for 4 players in local and cooperative on split screen.

DOOM 3 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

In this critically acclaimed reinterpretation of the original, players must fight their way through a demon-infested facility before plunging into the abyss to battle Hell’s greatest warrior. DOOM 3 includes the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission expansions.

EA Play May Join Xbox Game Pass PC Soon According To New Indications

DOOM 64 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

Face the hordes of hell in a battle to hunt down the Mother of Demons and repel her invasion. Search for secrets and upgraded weapons to help end the demonic threat in over 30 action-packed levels.

DOOM Eternal – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

The armies of hell have invaded Earth. Take on the role of the Slayer in an epic single player campaign and cross dimensions to stop the ultimate destruction of humanity. They are not afraid of anything … except you. Enjoy the best combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal, bringing a quantum leap from first-person combat.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

Morrowind is an epic open-ended single player game where you can create and control any type of character you can imagine. The actions you take will define your character and cause changes and evolutions in the game.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Xbox Game Pass Console and PC

Delve into the most vibrant and detailed gaming world ever created. Oblivion is the latest chapter in the epic Elder Scrolls saga. With a powerful combination of free-form gameplay and unprecedented graphics, you can unravel the main mission at your own pace or explore the vast world and find your own challenges.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

Skyrim Special Edition, with more than 200 Game of the Year awards, includes the game, add-ons and new features: revamped graphics and effects, volumetric twilight rays, dynamic depth of field and more. Bring the power of mods to consoles: new missions, environments, characters, dialogues, armor, weapons and more. With mods, the experience has no limits!

The Elder Scrolls Online – Xbox Game Pass Console and Cloud

Includes the base game The Elder Scrolls Online and the Morrowind chapter. Join more than 18 million players in the award-winning online multiplayer RPG and experience an adventure without limits in The Elder Scrolls.

The Evil Within – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

The Evil Within, developed by Shinji Mikami, represents the purest essence of the survival horror genre. Maximum cared environments and a complex plot combine to recreate an enveloping world with which you will reach heights of enormous tension. You will have limited resources to fight for survival in this perfect mix of horror and action.

Xbox Series S Next-gen performance on the smallest Xbox ever

Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works in conjunction with modern system-on-a-chip (SOC) technology to deliver gameplay at up to 120 FPS on a smaller console

Faster loading times – Games load significantly faster with the custom SSD on the Xbox Series S

Last updated on 2021-01-31. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Fallout 4 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creator of Fallout 3 and Skyrim, presents the world of Fallout 4, winner of more than 50 Game of the Year Awards and highest honors at the 2016 DICE Awards. The most ambitious title yet date, it represents a new generation of open world games. You are the only survivor of Vault 111 in a world destroyed by nuclear war. Only you can rebuild it and decide its future. Welcome home.

Fallout 76 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

Dawn of Steel is the first chapter of the new Brotherhood of Steel mission, free for Fallout 76 players. Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new section in Appalachia. Work with or against the other factions to achieve success. Join their mission to rebuild society and help them obtain valuable technology that is up to you to use.

Fallout: New Vegas – Xbox Game Pass Console

Enjoy the new scenes and sounds of the fabulous New Vegas, from the hand of Vault-Tec, America’s leader in Post Nuclear Simulation. Explore the treacherous waste areas of the Great Southeast from the safety and comfort of your own crypt – meet new people, confront creepy creatures, and equip yourself with state-of-the-art weaponry, making a name for yourself on an exciting new journey through the lands Mojave wastelands.

Prey – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud

In Prey you will wake up aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the Moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment that hopes to change humanity forever… but things have gotten terribly complicated. The space station has been invaded by hostile aliens who want to hunt you down. As you investigate the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you will have to survive thanks to the tools you find at the station, as well as your wits, weapons and incredible abilities.

RAGE 2 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud