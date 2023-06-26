Modder PureDark is working on one mod For Fallout 4 which, taking advantage of the generation of frames in DLSS 3aims to bring the game to 60fps stable through upscale and frame generation systems of NVIDIA technology.

The mod hasn’t been released yet, but an example of its application can be seen in the video posted below by the modder, demonstrating the remarkable results achieved so far by the modification in progress.

This is another example of unofficial application of NVIDIA DLSS technology, as we have also seen with Skyrim and Resident Evil Village, also protagonists of mods of this type.

At the moment it is only one demonstration and we don’t know if this modification will reach a final version to be distributed to the public, however it is shown quite clearly how the frame generation and upscale system works convincingly in Fallout 4, with an increase in resolution and general frame-rate.

The original game suffers in some areas of performance drops, which does not seem to happen with the application of this mod based on DLSS 3. At this point we are waiting to see if the software is intended for public distribution or not.