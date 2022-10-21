This week is full of great releases in the world of video gamebut the wallet is not always full to buy them. Fortunately, several options have also arrived that you can enjoy totally free and on different devices. . Here we share them with you.

Source: EA

Through Steam you can find nothing more and nothing less than 12 free games to enjoy this weekend. Here we leave you the list, where you will find a couple of very recognizable names.

Sims 4

World Boss

Ukraine War Stories

Marvel Snap

Nova Lands: Emilias Mission (Prologue)

Yerr Out

Sorcerer Standoff

Tower of Fantasy

Landbox

Lost in Malul

Cursed Crops

F1 22

Although Steam has PC games, it is worth noting that Marvel Snap is also available for mobile devices. Likewise, The Sims 4 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mac. So not only PC gamers will have free games to enjoy.

To download the games that are on Steam you just need to have an account on the Valve site. Once this is done, it is only a matter of putting their names in the search engine and you will find them easily. You can also take a look at the reviews of other players, so you know if it is a suitable title for your tastes.

The Epic Games Store also has free games for you

From the 20th to the 27th of October, you will find Fallout 3: GOTY Edition Y Evoland Legendary Edition for free. For them you will need a PC, although perhaps not the most powerful and recent. Plus, once you download them, they stay in your library for as long as you want.

Fallout 3: GOTY Edition is the most complete version of this game, since it comes with the base game and its five expansions. Secondly, Evoland Legendary Edition is a small collection of two very peculiar titles, which celebrate the history of video games. In it you start as a pixel from the first games, but you acquire new mechanics and better graphics as you progress.

Source: Epic Games Store

As you can see there are a huge number of free games to enjoy this weekend and a few days to come. Fortunately, they are also very varied in terms of their gameplay. Now it will only be a matter of deciding which one you will give your time to. Will they download any?

