As users of Epic Games Storeevery week this site gives away some free PC games. Those that will be available from now until October 27 have already been released, which are: Fallout 3: GOTY Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition. So now you have what to play this week.

Source: Epic Games Store

Fallout 3: GOTY Edition is the most complete edition of this multi-award-winning title from Bethesda. Since it includes the complete base game as well as its 5 expansions. Which added more scenarios, missions and weapons that increased its content considerably. Downloading this game from the Epic Games Store will give you many hours of fun.

The other title that is available for this week is Evoland Legendary Edition. This is actually a collection of two games: Evoland and Evoland 2. Both are a kind of celebration of the history of video games. Although we start using a simple pixel, as we progress we unlock better graphics and new game mechanics. It deserves that you give it a try if you are a fan of this medium.

Evoland Legendary Edition Y Fallout 3: GOTY Edition They will be available for download until October 27. It should be noted that they will still be on that day for another hour, since it will be at 10 in the morning, central time in Mexico, when they make way for other titles. Will they run to download them from the Epic Games Store?

How can I download Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: GOTY Edition from the Epic Game Store?

The process to download any of this pair of titles is quite simple. You simply have to have an Epic Games Store account, which you can create completely free. Then you will find the weekly games on its main page, from where you can download them. Of course, you’ll first need to make sure your computer has what it takes to run them.

Source: Epic Games Store

The games they give away are renewed every week, so it’s a great opportunity to grow your library. You should also know that once you download these games, they are yours for as long as you want. They’ve been giving away great games over the years, so keep an eye out for them week after week. Do you already have your account?

