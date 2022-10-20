This week’s gift of Epic Games Store it is quite tempting, considering that it is Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, which means it contains all the DLCs and updates released for the title. These are expansions of a certain size, so it will take a lot of hours to recover this historic Bethesda work.

With Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, you’ll experience the most acclaimed game of 2008 like never before. Create a character and get involved in a wonderful post-apocalyptic world where you fight for survival. Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition includes all of the game’s DLCs:

Operation: Anchorage – Enter a military simulation and fight for the liberation of Anchorage, Alaska, against the invasion of Communist China.

The Pitt – Explore the post-apocalyptic ruins of Pittsburgh amidst the conflict between slaves and their masters, the marauders.

Broken Steel – Get up to level 30 and settle the matter with what’s left of the Enclave along with Liberty Prime.

Point Lookout – Embark on a mysterious adventure in a gloomy swamp along the Maryland coast.

Mothership Zeta – Defeat hostile alien kidnappers and escape the mothership orbiting over the Capital Wasteland.

Fallout 3 will be available for free until October 27th.

Source: EpicGamesStore