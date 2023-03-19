Sherrock defeated Verhofstad 5-3 to reach the next round. The English already created a first at the end of 2019 by becoming the first woman to win against a man at the World Cup. Sherrock then beat her compatriot Ted Evetts at Alexandra Palace and then also won against the Austrian Mensur Suljovic. It quickly earned her the nickname ‘Queen of the Palace’. Sherrock stranded at that World Cup in the third round.