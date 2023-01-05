Michael van Gerwen lost to Fallon Sherrock on Thursday evening. That happened at the Schwaben Darts Gala in Ulm, Germany, where several top darts players gave an appearance in a hall with more than four thousand spectators.

All players came into action several times. Van Gerwen, who lost the World Cup final to Michael Smith last Tuesday, was beaten 4-2 by Sherrock, who then also defeated home player Gabriel Clemens: 4-3, with the English throwing 164. Peter Wright and Max Hopp, among others, were also among the participants.

Holidays

After this evening Mighty Mike down his arrows, because he is going on vacation with his family. It had already been booked when the PDC announced in mid-November that a World Series tournament would be held in Bahrain on January 12 and 13.

Bahrain

New world champion Michael Smith will appear on the podium in Bahrain, as will former world champions Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld. Also participating: Luke Humphries, Jonny Clayton and Dimitri van den Bergh. They not only compete against each other, but also against eight Asian darts players, including Paul Lim, Yuki Yamada and two players from Bahrain.

Van Gerwen is back from vacation in time to participate in the second tournament of the year in the World Series on 20 and 21 January, the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen.

Raymond van Barneveld © Kieran Cleeves/PDC



masters

Traditionally, the first major tournament of 2023 is scheduled from 27 to 29 January: the Masters in Milton Keynes, England. Three Dutchmen are participating: Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Premier League Darts

A few days later, the Premier League Darts begins, the traveling Thursday evening circus of eight top players visiting cities in Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany. The PDC has not yet announced the field of participants. The top four of the world ranking is placed for that anyway, which are Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

Remaining spots

The remaining spots are chosen by the PDC and broadcaster Sky Sports. Presumably the Englishman Luke Humphries and the Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh will receive an invitation. Candidates for the two remaining spots are Danny Noppert, Rob Cross, Jonny Clayton, Gabriel Clemens, James Wade and Dirk van Duijvenbode.