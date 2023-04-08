A bicycle that does not fall over, without training wheels as an aid? It will be coming soon, because TU Delft is developing an electric two-wheeler that will keep you stable as a cyclist. Even if you are surprised by a gust of wind or suddenly drive through a pothole. “This could be a solution for my 90-year-old mother who is too insecure to cycle.”
