Falling pounds – The best: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Free Fall – The Best, the game show hosted by Gerry Scotti on Canale 5? In total, five episodes will be broadcast, barring program changes: the first on Sunday 24 September 2023; the fifth and last Sunday 22 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode (The best champions without wallets): Sunday 24 September 2023

Second episode (The best chefs): Sunday 1 October 2023

Third episode (The best DJs): Sunday 8 October 2023

Fourth episode (The best joke writers): Sunday 15 October 2023

Fifth episode (The best VIPs around): Sunday 22 October 2023

Duration

But how long does Free Fall last – The best? The program is broadcast on Sunday evenings from 9.30pm to 12.15am. The total duration (including advertising breaks) of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Free Fall – The best on live TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.