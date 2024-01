Oil prices fell on Monday.

Brent crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.98 per barrel by 0124 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent upon settlement on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude recorded $72.36 per barrel, down 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, after rising about one percent in the previous session.

The two benchmarks jumped more than two percent last week to touch their highest levels this year during the session.