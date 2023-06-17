In a post, the senator states that the credit belongs to the Central Bank and the reductions in world oil and food prices

This Friday (June 16, 2023), the former vice president Hamilton Mourao (Republicanos-RS) said that “the drop in inflation is not the work of the government”wrote the also senator in Twitter profile referring to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). For him, the conquest is due to the work of “defense” of the real, Brazilian currency, made by BC (Central Bank), thein addition to reductions in world oil and food prices. Accumulated inflation in Brazil, from January to April, was 2.7%, the 5th highest percentage among the G20 countries, with the exception of Australia, which has quarterly data. The highest rates for the period are from Argentina (31.9%), Turkey (15.2%), Germany (3%) and France (2.8%).