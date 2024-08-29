If you are surprised by how well-groomed people are lately going to Mercadona, I will explain the reason: the origin is in a TikTok videoin which comedian Vivy Lin and her friend Carla Alarcón explain that, just like bars have a happy hour, Mercadona has a flirting hour. Security experts suspect that the Chinese social network was created to spy on the West, but in the meantime we are having so many laughs at its expense that it is almost worth it.

There are codes in this matter, it is not worth going crazy. According to the story, to make clear the lewd intentions it is essential to put a bottle of wine and a pineapple upside down in the cart – memorize the upside down, otherwise you only want a pineapple and end up wrapped in 50 shades of Roig – and once you see the being who is watching you, absentmindedly crash the cart with yours; a subtle crash, not enough to have to file an accident report.

More information

It sounds absurd, of course, and unromantic, I may be vulgar, but I prefer to fall in love walking along the Seine and not among frozen shrimps and to the rhythm of the Just the way you are of Billy Joel and not of the Market, Market by Lluis Miquel Campos and Mamen Garcia.

This love in the supermarket is the umpteenth anecdote that should be born and die on social networks, but had not yet taken the form of hashtag and the networks were already sending their reporters to stand guard at the doors of the Mercadonas. August is the cruelest month for newsrooms and when you think about it, I prefer entertainment programs over-analyzing digital jokes rather than harassing those affected by some gruesome event.

This trend has been called, with little imagination, “Hazendado’s Tinder”, which is not without its grace because as just published The EconomistTinder is dyingIt seems that people refuse to pay to see the same profiles on repeat, to be an easy target for love scammers and to be disappointed as much as in any bar, but without a little music and alcohol to help exorcise the disgust. They say that there is a certain weariness of the virtual and a longing for analog life. It seems that despite the doomsayers, there is no screen that can compete with the human touch, not even with that of a pineapple.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.