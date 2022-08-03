WIf Ulla is the track apron at Frankfurt Central Station, then Werner is the narrow-gauge railway on the Main. “No detours,” says the slim eighty-one-year-old with the mischievous smile. Werner Schmidt says: As far as their previous love life is concerned, he and his partner could not be more different. Ursula Zimmerling, 78 years old and always called Ulla by Schmidt and everyone who spends five minutes with her, laughs brightly. In other ways they are very similar: Schmidt and Zimmerling share the same sense of humor. The passion for music and travelling. And the same bed. At least sometimes. “He gets on my nerves so much at night,” Zimmerling complains. Then they have to laugh again.

Ursula Zimmerling and Werner Schmidt have been in love for two years. Prior to that, Schmidt was married to his wife, the mother of his children, 57 of them, for 60 years. He was quite recently widowed when Ulla came into his life. Which, in turn, looks back on a few more love stories. “I’ve been divorced twice, been in love a couple of times, and now I’m stuck.” Stuck on Werner, who can’t suppress a flippant “So relationship already, but love?” when hearing the word “love relationship”, but to his partner in a quiet moment on the balcony of Zimmerling’s small apartment says: “If you’re gone, I’ll fall over.” She leans forward: “Come here, you!” She puts her hand on his cheek, shielding the moment bit of the world and kisses him.