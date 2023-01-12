For years, house prices rose to record highs. Until last summer. Then the price of a house fell faster than ever. Today, the Dutch Association of Real Estate Agents announces how house prices fared this fall: will they fall further? And what does that do to the behavior of the buyer? Housing market editor Mirjam Remie informs us about herd behavior in the housing market.

