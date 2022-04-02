As in life, it seems that time is the lord of reason in Brazilian business and politics. Realizing that the macroeconomy has become detached from the verbiage of President Jair Bolsonaro, it is more than evident that few give credit to the bravado of the Chief Executive on the eve of a desperate attempt at reelection. The facts speak for themselves. Last week, the palatial Messiah behaved like Judas Iscariot in the pocket-evangelical scandal that resulted in the dismissal of the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro. Soon after, the interventionist liberal fired the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, for disagreeing with the price policy that he himself defended. To close with a flourish, on Friday – curiously, April 1 – he made a new coup threat at the inauguration ceremony of Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira. “We live in a moment where there are decisions that, in the final analysis, flee the political field and go to the military field”, he said. Despite all this, the dollar fell (1.97% in the week, at R$4.66) and the stock market rose (2.1%, at 121 thousand points).

Not all the factors that have pushed up the real and the stock market are internal, but the discredit of Bolsonaro’s speeches is notorious in the market and in financial indicators. In other times, Bolsonaro’s threats bothered investors and influenced the economy’s numbers. Cognitive restriction and the clear incapacity for political articulation – which is unable to approve the printed vote in Congress, not even among his comrades in the Centrão – make the President of the Republic to be seen as an unimputable impubescent minor (this is how the legal vocabulary defines the youth absolutely incapable of personally exercising the acts of civil life). A sad reality, but in a way positive until the October elections correct the mistake of four years ago.

Publicly insinuating that he will be able to use the Armed Forces to impose his obsessions today scares as much as the insults shouted into the microphone last September 7th. For those who don’t remember, after exciting his voters with the promise of non-compliance with any order that came from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, Bolsonaro said that it was all a misunderstanding and that it was just a threat “in the heat of the time”. The bully captain proved, both for his constituents and for his disaffected ones, that what he says today is not valid for tomorrow.

The unpredictability of the president’s words tends to increase as October approaches. Losing to ex-president Lula will be humiliating for the one who was elected for anti-PT, not pro-bolsonarism. Luckily for Brazil, companies, families and the economy, despite some setbacks, the country has the ball rolling.

