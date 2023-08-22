Falling birth rate, Giorgetti warns everyone: “With these numbers there isn’t much to do for pensions”

In Italy the alarm for the sharp drop in birth rate it also overwhelms the economy and of course the pensions. The minister Giorgetti intervened on the matter and his words leave little room for interpretation. “The theme of the birth rate – said the Minister of the Treasury at the meeting in Rimini – is a fundamental theme: there is no no pension reform which holds in the medium to long term with the birth rate numbers we have in this country today”. The danger associated with the falling birth rate is that the imbalance becomes increasingly strong, within the job marketbetween active component and receivers of pension treatments.

According to an analysis by Eurostat, Italy – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – is among the European countries that have fewer children. In our country the birth rate is at its lowest, with 1.25 births per woman, one figure higher only than Spain (1.19) and in Malta (1.13). At the top of the ranking the France, with 1.84 children born per woman, followed by the Czech Republic (1.83), Romania (1.81) and Ireland (1.78). According to Istat, the birth rate in Italy with reference to the year 2022 was at an all-time low: for the first time since Unification, in fact, those born have descended below the threshold of 400,000 units.

