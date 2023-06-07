Diego Sousai

Some couples have found that they benefit from sleeping in different beds – but apparently, leaving some time apart from your partner to lie down could be the key to a healthier relationship.

A survey conducted by British mattress company Dream found that more than 50% of the week, people surveyed reported that they had a poor or disturbed night’s sleep.

Experts polled more than 15,000 people, finding that more than a quarter of participants (27%) admitted that they sleep better when they’re sleeping alone, and 8% even considered having separate beds so they could get a better night’s sleep.

A whopping 55% said their partner’s snoring is the most annoying thing about sharing a bed.

According to Dreams’ sleep expert, lack of sleep and the stress that comes with it has a serious impact on couples and their home life.

“People may be more prone to arguments when they are tired or stressed because fatigue and pressure can affect someone’s ability to control their emotions and respond to situations calmly and rationally,” said Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams. “Furthermore, tiredness can lead to miscommunication or misunderstandings, which can also contribute to arguments.”

However, all is not lost. If you’re at odds with your partner over sleep — or the lack of it — there’s a solution: go to bed approximately 90 minutes before or after your partner.

Margo said 90 minutes is the “ideal time” between jumping into bed with your significant other, as it allows one person to reach a stage of deep sleep even before the other person goes to bed.

“That way, you still reap the intimate benefits of sharing a bed with your partner, without the frustration of having to struggle to sleep next to them,” he explains.

“Also, being open to it shows that you care about your partner and their needs, it’s not a sign that your relationship is on the rocks.”

While it may sound dramatic, there can be some benefits to a “sleep divorce” if you suffer from a sleep disorder.

“Studies show that when one bed partner has a sleep disorder, it can negatively affect the other sleeper,” said Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, tells CBS News.

"For example, bed partners tend to wake up at the same time when someone has insomnia," she continued. "Similarly, when bed partners differ in chronotype, such as when one is a nocturne and the other an early riser, these different sleep preferences can negatively affect both partners' sleep."
























