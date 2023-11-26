The head of Crimea Aksenov declared Monday a day off due to the hurricane

A hurricane hit the northwestern coast of Crimea, with wind speeds reaching 40 meters per second. The disaster left more than 40 thousand people without electricity, toppled trees and tore off roofs. The head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksenov, declared Monday a non-working day due to bad weather. In the Evpatoria area, the evacuation of local residents from flooded households began.

Wind speed in Sevastopol – 26, Khersones – 25, Evpatoria – 25 and Chernomorskoye – hurricane 40 meters per second Hydrometeorological center of Crimea

The peak of the storm will occur from 21:00 to midnight on November 26, the Crimean Regional Management Center reported.

On Thursday, a storm warning was announced in Crimea for the weekend and Monday due to the approach of a Mediterranean cyclone. It was reported that the peninsula would experience heavy rain with hurricane-force winds.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned residents of Crimea about the high probability of accidents at energy and housing and communal services facilities, about an increase in the number of accidents, disruptions in transport communication and traffic congestion. Flooding of areas, falling of billboards, weakly reinforced structures and trees are also possible, which can lead to broken power lines. Rescuers also warned against staying in the coastal zone of the Black and Azov Seas.

An operational headquarters is operating in Crimea; Monday has been declared a non-working day

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that due to the worsening weather, the operational headquarters began to work, and all services were put on high alert. He also declared Monday a holiday due to the hurricane that hit the region.

Due to weather conditions, Monday, November 27, has been declared a day off in the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov head of Crimea

Prior to this, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, declared Monday a day off for a number of organizations due to the hurricane that hit the peninsula. The order will apply to employees of social services institutions, kindergartens, schools, additional education and sports institutions, with the exception of medical institutions and operational services.

Due to the hurricane, about 40 thousand people were left without electricity, the storm damaged a gas pipeline and residential buildings

Due to the hurricane, about 40 thousand Crimeans were left without electricity, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the peninsula, reported this in Telegram-channel. According to him, restoration work will begin approximately after midnight.

We ask all residents of Crimea not to travel or go outside unless absolutely necessary. Please stay home. In a number of areas, due to strong winds, it is not possible to begin restoration work on power lines. Emergency crews will begin work as soon as the weather permits. Oleg Kryuchkov Advisor to the head of Crimea

The official noted that all services in Crimea are working. To restore the electricity supply, 78 emergency recovery teams and 78 units of equipment were involved, the State Unitary Enterprise “Krymenergo” is working in high alert mode.

Due to bad weather, about ten roofs were torn off in populated areas of the peninsula, about 40 trees were knocked down, and massive wire breaks were recorded, said the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic Sergei Sadakliev in Telegram-channel.

He noted that people from the affected households have been evacuated, some of them are staying with relatives, and two temporary accommodation centers have also been opened.

Stormy conditions persist. Citizens should stay at home and not put their lives in danger Sergey Sadakliev Minister of Emergency Situations of Crimea

In the resort town of Saki, a hurricane damaged a gas pipeline, stated Head of the city administration Alexander Ovdienko. According to him, 70 apartments are left without gas, and emergency services are working on the spot.

Due to bad weather, roads in Crimea were blocked

Due to the storm, roads in Crimea were blocked, the road from Simferopol at the entrances to Evpatoria was flooded, said the head of the administration of Evpatoria Elena Demidova, her words are quoted RIA News.

The road is flooded with a raging sea, the sea has reached the road, movement is impossible, the route is blocked Elena Demidova head of the administration of Yevpatoria

Advisor to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov also told about the blocking of the Saki-Evpatoria highway running along the sea, the road was completely closed, and during the day reverse traffic was organized on it.

Transport traffic is temporarily restricted in the village of Morskoye on the Sudak-Alushta highway and between the villages of Mityaevo and Trudovoye, Saki district, where a power line support has fallen onto the roadway.

Evacuation of households began in Yevpatoria

In Yevpatoria, houses near the seashore were flooded due to the storm, and the population is being evacuated, Elena Demidova reported. She noted that Crimea, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and all city teams are working in the city; several sanatoriums and boarding houses have expressed their readiness to accommodate people.

Households are flooded. We haven't had such horror for a long time. Those who turned to us for help – about 20 families – will already be evacuated Elena Demidova head of the administration of Yevpatoria

Oleg Kryuchkov later clarified that 150 people were evacuated from their homes in Yevpatoria, one hundred of them were placed in hotels, and 50 stayed with relatives.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations sent an airmobile group to the flooded area of ​​the city, this is stated in Telegram– department channel.

15 specialists and three units of equipment with two watercraft and two motor pumps from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are being sent to the site. Two temporary accommodation points are ready Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

The department confirmed the evacuation of the population and the closure of a section of the Evpatoria-Saki highway, from 44 to 54 kilometers.

Hurricane covered the coast of the Krasnodar Territory

A disaster is expected on the Black Sea coast of Anapa, Gelendzhik, Novorossiysk and Tuapse region, waves will reach eight meters on November 27, the Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Situations of the Krasnodar Territory warned, reports RIA News.

Local residents and tourists were asked not to swim or go close to the water. Strong winds are possible in the Sea of ​​Azov on Sunday and Monday, with wave heights of up to three meters, the Kuban operational headquarters reported. A wind surge is expected on the coast and port of Yeisk; water levels will reach dangerous levels on the first day of the week.

In Sochi, trees fell on railway tracks, reported at the operational headquarters. There has been a delay in the movement of trains, and repair and restoration teams are working on the spot.

In the city, the wind knocked down about 30 trees, traffic movement on city and suburban routes is difficult, ships do not go to sea. A gust of wind damaged the roof of one of the hotels; repairs will begin after the bad weather subsides.

Some flights from Sochi were redirected to Mineralnye Vody. The airport press service clarified that some flights are delayed and airline representatives are working with passengers.

On November 24, the director of the large operator Sochi Grand Marina, Dmitry Prozorov, warned Russians about the impending danger to the city. According to him, a storm is expected with winds of 9-12 meters per second, gusts up to 18-20 meters per second.

In Anapa, classes in schools and kindergartens were canceled on Monday due to bad weather, reports RIA News with reference to the city administration. They noted that until 1 a.m. on November 27, maximum wind strength with gusts of up to 27 meters per second and a surge in the sea is expected, after which it will begin to subside.

Power lines were also damaged in the city, more than 60 calls were received about fallen trees and broken branches, and emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the storm.

Monday has also been declared a day off in the Kherson region, the head of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said in Telegram-channel.

Due to worsening weather conditions, a day off is declared tomorrow in the Kherson region. The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other operational services are in full readiness in case of providing any necessary assistance Vladimir Saldo Governor of Kherson region

The governor urged local residents to stay home and not travel in their cars if possible.

The State Commission for Emergency Situations of the unrecognized Transnistria also declared Monday November 27 a day off due to worsening weather conditions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic reported, reports RIA News.

On Sunday, the region was covered by a southern cyclone, wind gusts reached 20 meters per second, sleet fell, and icy conditions formed on the roads. Trees were felled, wires were broken, and problems with mobile communications were observed. Trolleybuses from the routes remained in the parks, and the traffic police suspended traffic on all routes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also stated that municipal equipment and special equipment of the Main Directorate for Emergency Situations are working at the limit of their capabilities, so it was decided to involve military equipment in clearing roads and providing assistance to citizens caught in snowdrifts.