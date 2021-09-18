Fallen Knight, a platform title developed by the Thai software house FairPlay Studios, comes to us like a gesture of love towards Mega Man, protagonist of the famous series developed by Capcom starting from the 80s, and in particular in its Zero version, released at the beginning of the 2000s for the Game Boy Advance. Let’s not waste any more time, therefore, and let’s start with the review of this title that left us with a bad taste in our mouth, despite the immense potential that, on the eve, the work hinted at. We remind you that the title is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. We have tested Fallen Knight on PC, both through the use of the XBOX controller for current gen, and through the use of the keyboard.

Grab your sword

Let’s start our review of Fallen Knight giving an overview of the plot of this action platform. You will be called to take on the role of Lancelot, direct descendant of the homonymous Knight of the Round Table who was in the service of King Arthur. In this dystopian future, the Knights of the Round Table have finally managed to get their hands on the Holy Grail. Too bad it is not the mysterious chalice used during the Last Supper, which the ancestor of our protagonist has been hunting for all his life … it is instead a form of inexhaustible energy that has put an end to wars and Hunger in the world. This energy is managed by the Cathedral, one of the oldest and most powerful associations in all Neo-Utopia.

However, not everyone is convinced that the Holy Grail has changed the quality of life of the inhabitants of this futuristic world for the better. Indeed, Lucifer, head of the terrorist group called “the Cleaners”, has put in place a diabolical plan to restore the world as it once was, that is, decimated by wars and exhausted by hunger. Honestly, however, it is not clear why: the Cathedral, in fact, has allowed the entire population to use the power of the relic, through the construction of the Sacred Pillars, real distributors of energy. This, as long as all the nations of the world unite under a single flag. In short, a world marked by peace and the end of poverty. Why change it?

The plot, therefore, is one of the big problems of this title: it lacks originality and is objectively difficult to digest by gamers. Furthermore, the terrorist group has no reason to exist. After centuries, the world is finally united, free from wars and purified of poverty: why Lucifer wants to plunge the citizens of Neo-UN back into pain remains a mystery. The real question, however, is how he managed to gather proselytes.

A problematic combat system

The time has come to talk about the biggest problem of Fallen Knight: the combat system. In any self-respecting action platform, the commands must be well structured, intuitive and, above all, effective, to give the player back engaging and never boring fights. Frustrationinstead, it is the perfect term to describe the battles of Lancelot and his roguelike version Galahad. L’input lag, i.e. the time that passes between the command typed by the player and its actual implementation on the screen, it is omnipresent and dramatically ruins the gaming experience. This will make a title complicated that has practically nothing complicated: i levels they are rather short And gaunt from an architectural point of view, getting rid of enemies and bosses would be quite simple, even for novice players, were it not for the input lag.

It is also necessary to dwell on a peculiarity of Lancelot: disarmament. When the eyes of an enemy or a boss turn red, our brave hero will be able to disarm his antagonists simply by attacking. Unfortunately, due to input lag, picking the right moment is going to be pretty damn complicated and will transform an interesting choice of combat system, as well as citational (the Knights of the Round Table, in fact, preferred to disarm their opponents rather than kill them), into a torture for gamers. Not just the fights, but also the movements will be made more cumbersome by this very serious problem: jumping from one wall to another, a very normal gesture in a platformer, will become damned complicated; the same goes for dodging enemy blows. In short, it is a work ruined by these problems, negligible – but not too much – if we were in front of an MMO, but unacceptable in the case of an action platform.

Annoying bugs and lean environment

In the course of your adventure in Fallen Knight you will find yourself in front of a couple of rather annoying bugs. The first was tested: if you fall from the top, the game will freeze and nothing but theforced arrest will allow you to resume your game. This will result in the loss of game progress if you have not yet arrived at the next checkpoint. The other was random and occurred in the corridor leading to the challenge with the first boss: Again, the game crashed and the title had to be forcibly restarted.

In reality, these bugs have not only happened to those who have played the title on PC, like the writer, but also to those who have got their hands on the console version. It is not, therefore, a question of porting, it is simply the fruit of a bad job. And it is a great pity because, as mentioned at the beginning, this is a title that could have given much more, moreover, the ingredients to make Fallen Knight a small cult among the fans of the genre there were all: continuous citations to Mega Man Zero, interesting and never boring fights, pool of moves and level upgrades and, finally, a roguelike version of Lancelot’s run in the role of Galahad, who, unlike his ally, won’t mind killing enemies. The mission, a bit like what happened with the work developed by DigiPlox with Android Hunter A, she succeeded in half.

The environment deserves a separate discussion. The settings are sparse, repetitive and also little exploited, the same goes for the animations which, beyond some interesting play of light, do not leave their mark and do not fully convince. OSTs are simply insufficient: from the title that revives the legend of Lancelot we would have expected something else, but not even the soundtrack is able to return an epic image of the work. In conclusion, as already said, we are faced with a sensational missed opportunity.